OTTAWA Nov 7 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty will deliver his regular fall fiscal and economic update next Tuesday in Edmonton, his office announced on Thursday.
A fall update normally does not introduce new spending or tax measures, but updates projections for spending and the economy that were presented in the annual spring budget.
Flaherty plans to balance the federal budget by 2015, a promise he reiterated earlier on Thursday.
