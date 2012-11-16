NEW YORK Nov 16 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Friday he still intended to balance the federal
budget by 2015, despite his formal projection on Tuesday of a
balanced budget only in 2016-17.
"It continues to be our plan, our intention to balance the
budget by 2015, we are on track to do that," Flaherty told a
news conference in New York.
Two hours earlier in Quebec City, his boss, Prime Minister
Stephen Harper said the government still planned to balance the
books by the October 2015 election. "The prime
minister's always correct," Flaherty said with a chuckle.