REFILE-BRIEF-TerraForm Global unit terminates revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
TORONTO, Sept 18 The level of the Canadian dollar below break-even with its U.S. counterpart should help the country's domestic manufacturing industry, Canada's finance minister said on Wednesday.
"The Canadian dollar is below par right now, which is of some use also to Canadian manufacturers," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said.
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.