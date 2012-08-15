OTTAWA Aug 15 While the strong Canadian dollar is hitting exports, it is also boosting purchases of machinery in Canada, which has the potential to help the domestic economy, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

The strength of the dollar is a major challenge for manufacturers and exporters who are already dealing with weak foreign markets.

"It does have some effort on exports but I've found in my discussions with Canadian business leaders that they adapt," Flaherty told reporters.

"The positive side of the coin is the purchase of machinery and equipment by Canadian businesses which has gone up and that's very important in terms of increasing Canadian productivity and growing our economy."