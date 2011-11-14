BEIJING Nov 14 Europe should first use
its own resources to resolve the debt crisis before seeking help
from outsiders, Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on
Monday.
"Generally we first need to see a very substantial
commitment from European -- and I'm talking about the euro zone
-- before any more could be asked of non-European (G20)
countries," Flaherty said when asked about conversations he'd
had with Chinese officials about European requests for external
aid to solve its debt crisis.
He also said the Group of 20 leaders' meeting earlier this
month that agreed to quicken a move towards market-driven
exchange rates, including in China, was a "significant move" in
the right direction.
"This is progress," he added
Flaherty was in Beijing to open the Beijing representative
office of TSX, meet with senior officials from China and give a
speech to the Canada China Business Council.
(Reporting by Nick Edwards, Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by
Ken Wills)