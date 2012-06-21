CORRECTED-Nikkei erases gains to end lower ahead of global events
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
OTTAWA, June 20 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty will make an announcement on Thursday at 8:15 a.m. (1215 GMT), the Department of Finance said on Wednesday evening without providing any details.
Flaherty will hold a news conference in Ottawa at that time, according to the brief statement.
Officials at the Finance Ministry did not immediately reply to requests for additional information.
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
TOKYO, June 8 Asian shares wobbled on Thursday as investors braced for any surprises from the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.