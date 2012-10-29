* Flaherty says full impact of new mortgage rules yet to be
felt
* Says home buyers heeding warnings
OTTAWA Oct 29 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Monday that it is too early to assess the
impact on the heated housing market or tighter mortgage rules
introduced earlier this year, even though there have been some
signs of cooling.
"The full impact has not been felt yet," Flaherty told CTV
Television in an interview.
He said there were several factors affecting the property
market, including Canadian consumers heeding the repeated
warnings by policy makers not to take on too much debt.
Canada's housing prices fell during the global recession,
but the market bounced back stronger than before, with bidding
wars for properties in some major cities.
Low interest rates and higher home prices led to heavy
borrowing and pushed the household debt-to-income ratio to the
dangerous levels seen in the United States prior to its housing
crash.
The federal government intervened in the mortgage market in
July for the fourth time since 2008, making it tougher to take
out a mortgage.
Flaherty, noting some signs of softening in the housing
market, has said he has no intention of taking further action
while the Bank of Canada has begun to signal that it could raise
rates to curb soaring personal debt, something its mandate
allows only in extreme circumstances.