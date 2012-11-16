NEW YORK Nov 16 Canada's gross domestic product would suffer a significant and immediate decline if the United States were not to avert its "fiscal cliff," Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday in a speech in New York.

The "fiscal cliff" refers to automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that are to be triggered on Jan. 2 if legislators and the White House cannot agree on a more nuanced budget deal.

He also said the government was on course to balance the budget in the next two to three years. On Tuesday, he had presented a fiscal update which projected a surplus only in 2016-17, but Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday the goal was still to balance the budget by the October 2015 election.