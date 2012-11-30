* Flaherty says will stay in job "to the end"
* Speculation of resignation resurfaced in recent weeks
By Jennifer Kwan
VICTORIA, British Columbia, Nov 30 Canadian
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday he intends to stay
in his job until the federal budget is balanced, a goal set for
2015, shrugging off speculation that he might step down next
year.
Flaherty, 62, has been finance minister since 2006, making
him the longest-serving cabinet minister in the Conservative
government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
"We have a long-term economic plan... I intend to see my way
through to the end until we are balanced, and as you know it
will be in the medium term, during the course of this
Parliament. So I intend to stay," he told reporters when asked
about his plans.
Speculation that Flaherty may resign had resurfaced in the
capital recently. The National Post newspaper reported this week
that the departure of Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney to
head the Bank of England might precipitate a move by Flaherty
after he delivers the next budget early in 2013.
Flaherty's spokesman, Chisholm Pothier, was cited by the
paper as saying the minister was "not going anywhere."
Flaherty and Harper say they intend to eliminate the
country's deficit during the current session of Parliament,
which ends in 2015. This suggests they plan to campaign on their
sound fiscal management in the next election scheduled for
October of that year.
Depending how long Flaherty stays, his tenure could rival
that of former Liberal Finance Minister Paul Martin, who held
the job for 9-1/2 years from November 1993 to June 2002.
A Princeton graduate and lawyer, Flaherty is one of the most
fiery politicians in Ottawa and at international meetings of the
Group of 20, where he has earned a reputation as a tough-talking
negotiator.