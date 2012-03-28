* Flaherty says cuts affect mostly back-office operations
* Promises to balance budget in medium term
* Senior official suggests report of C$7 bln cuts inaccurate
By Louise Egan and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, March 28 Spending cuts in Canada's
federal budget, which will be presented on Thursday, will be
modest and mostly affect back-office operations rather than
programs and services, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on
Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters during his customary pre-budget visit
to a shoe store, Flaherty promised the government would
eliminate its budget deficit, now at about 1.5 percent of gross
domestic product, in the medium term, without putting a date on
it.
"We want to stay on plan. We want to get to a balanced
budget in the medium term. And to do that we have to reduce the
expenditures of government," he told reporters.
"The majority of the spending review reductions relate to
back office operations of government," Flaherty said.
The prospect of big cuts to government operating budgets has
taken center stage ahead of this budget, with public sector
unions and opposition parties bracing for major job losses and
some financial market players warning against cutting too much,
too quickly for fear of derailing still-tenuous economic growth.
The Conservative government has targeted savings of between
5 percent and 10 percent, or C$4 billion ($4 billion) to C$8
billion, of federal departments' operating budgets, excluding
transfer payments to provinces and to individuals.
A report by Canadian Press said that the spending cuts would
amount to 8.5 percent of discretionary spending, or about C$7
billion a year. But a senior government official, who did not
want to speak on the record ahead of the budget, indicated to
Reuters those figures were not accurate.
Flaherty declined to comment on the report.
"Everything is relative in this world. If you look at what
the United Kingdom has done, you look at what the (Liberal)
Chretien-Martin government did in the mid-1990s. These were
draconian cuts, reducing spending to the provinces for health
care, education, social services. We're not cutting any of
that," he said.
It is a tradition in Canada for the finance minister to buy
new shoes on the eve of the budget. Last year, Flaherty had his
old shoes resoled to signal prudent money management in tough
times. In one previous year he purchased construction boots to
usher in a fiscal stimulus plan focusing on infrastructure.
On Wednesday, Flaherty bought new shoes that cost C$110 plus
tax. When asked to explain his choice, he said, "Because things
are looking up. We have a long-term plan, things are looking
pretty good. We have some good fiscal numbers to report
tomorrow. The budget situation is improving."