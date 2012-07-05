* Flaherty reinforces focus on deficit reduction
* Canada has lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in G7
* Flaherty says economy at risk from Europe, U.S.
OTTAWA, July 5 Canada's federal finance minister
is urging his provincial counterparts to heed the lessons of
Europe and keep tightening their budgets as he seeks to keep
Canada's debt-to-GDP ratio the lowest in the Group of Seven rich
nations.
In remarks summarizing a conference call he held with the
provincial ministers on Wednesday, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
warned on Thursday that the domestic economy could be hurt by
the European debt crisis and the stalled U.S. economy.
"I recognized my counterparts for their work in controlling
expenditures and reducing their deficits, while reinforcing the
need for all governments in Canada to maintain that focus,"
Flaherty said in the emailed remarks.
"We see the lesson in Europe if public finances are not
sustainable and budgets are not balanced," he said.
Canada's federal budget deficit amounts to about 1.5 percent
of gross domestic product and is on track to be eliminated by
2016. But the economically and politically powerful central
provinces of Ontario and Quebec are grappling with more serious
shortfalls.
Canada's general government deficit, which includes
provincial and local governments as well as state pension plans,
is roughly 4 percent of GDP.
The International Monetary Fund forecasts Canada's net
debt-to-GDP ratio will fall to 33.3 percent in 2016, which would
still be the lowest in the G7, ahead of Germany.
Flaherty repeated his call for euro zone leaders to quickly
implement their plan to resolve the debt crisis, saying that
otherwise Canada's economy would take a hit.
"Finally, we discussed the continuing slowness in the United
Sates economy and the effect it could have in Canada," he said.
The federal and provincial finance ministers usually meet in
person every summer. Flaherty said their next group meeting
would be in December.