TORONTO, Sept 19 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty is set to make an announcement on Thursday morning that
will be "of substance," a spokeswoman said, without providing
details.
Flaherty is expected to speak at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) at
the Parliament buildings in Ottawa, the Department of Finance
said.
There are several subjects Flaherty could address.
One item currently at the top of his agenda is an expected
agreement with the United States on a tax law known as the
Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), which would force
Canadian banks to report to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service
information about accounts held by U.S. citizens.
Flaherty and the U.S. Treasury have been working on an
alternative agreement that would allow financial institutions to
provide information to Canadian authorities rather than directly
to the IRS. Four other countries have already made similar
arrangements with Washington.
"We believe we are close to agreement and we are hopeful
that we'll be able to announce further details in the near
future," a spokeswoman from the Department of Finance told
Reuters in an email on Friday.
Flaherty is also overseeing the sale of the government's
remaining shares in General Motors Corp, acquired in 2009
as part of a bailout. But such a transaction would likely be
announced after the markets close.
There has been much speculation in the past year that
Flaherty would step down due to health concerns. He suffers from
a rare skin disease and takes powerful steroid medication that
makes him appear red-faced and weak.
However, Prime Minister Stephen Harper confirmed Flaherty in
his job as finance minister in a July 15 cabinet shuffle and
Flaherty himself has vowed to stay on the job until he
eliminates the federal government's budget deficit.
