UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation (Adds comment, background, bullet points)
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Europe, not France)
OTTAWA Feb 12 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday the most worrying factor in the global economy is Europe, particularly the banks in Europe.
"There's going to be some ugliness there," Flaherty said at a conference examining the budget he delivered on Tuesday.
He also said that if disinflation became engrained in Canada, "we'll have to think about some stimulus." But he added economists see inflation rising. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by James Dalgleish; and Peter Galloway)
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation (Adds comment, background, bullet points)
ATHENS, April 21 A Greek prosecutor has filed felony charges against the former chairman of Piraeus Bank , Michalis Sallas, and six other executives over property transactions involving real estate firms linked to Sallas, court officials said.