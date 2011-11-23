* Delay is the enemy, says Canada's Flaherty
* Says European problem is becoming a global problem
(Adds quotes, background)
OTTAWA Nov 23 Canada and other G20 nations are
encouraging euro zone countries to take fast action on the
European debt crisis after a poor sale of German benchmark
bonds, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
"Delay is the enemy. Things get worse. It affected as you
know the German bond auction," he told reporters, saying the
crisis was starting to become global.
"We have very serious concerns about this. I've been
talking to some of my non-European G20 colleagues about it and
we're very much encouraging the euro zone countries to make the
decisions they need to make in order to ring-fence the
problem," he said.
The Bundesbank was forced to retain almost half of a sale
of 6 billion euros due to a shortage of bids by investors,
prompting fears that the debt crisis was starting to affect the
euro zone's strongest economy.
"I would hope that we would not have to get to this but
here we have yet another country being affected by the
contagion within the euro zone and we're starting to see
countries around the world affected, including some of the
poorer countries," Flaherty said.
"So this is becoming increasingly a global problem."
