* Flaherty says stands "ready to respond again"
* Says still targets balanced budget in medium term
* Says Canadian banks not exposed to euro zone crisis
* Says Canadians are paying down mortgages
(Adds comments on Canadian banks, household debt)
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Nov 25 The Canadian government is open
to the idea of including additional economic stimulus in its
next budget if the European debt crisis threatens to derail the
country's relatively successful recovery.
"We stand ready to respond again in a flexible and
pragmatic manner if the economic challenges from beyond our
shores begin to threaten jobs and the economy here," Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said in a speech in Toronto.
But he added a cautionary note that any new stimulus
measures will be targeted. The Conservative government will not
abandon its goal of eliminating the budget deficit "in the
medium term" and will forge ahead with plans to slim down
government spending.
"So while we will act as necessary, we will always ensure
that any government spending is targeted and effective," he
said.
Flaherty repeated his view that the European sovereign debt
and banking crisis is the No. 1 threat to Canada and urged his
European colleagues to move aggressively to solve it "in double
time".
Canadian banks are so far not endangered, he said. "We're
comfortable with their exposure being relatively minor with
respect to the crisis in Europe."
In an admission earlier this month that the outlook for
star economy in the Group of Seven industrialized nations was
looking bleaker, Ottawa extended two jobs-related stimulus
measures that were due to expire. It also pushed back by one
year the date it plans to eliminate the budget deficit, to
2015-16.
Canada emerged from the world economic crisis in better
shape than most of its trading partners, and already by January
had recovered all the jobs lost in the recession.
Canada's cautious banks did not need government bailouts
during the 2008-09 recession and the government's budget
deficit is far narrower, at about 1.8 percent of gross domestic
product, than is the case in many other countries.
One trouble spot in Canada has been bulging household debt
as people have taken advantage of ultra-low interest rates to
take out mortgages. After repeated warnings from the Bank of
Canada and the government, Flaherty noted there are signs that
mortgage debt levels are stabilizing.
"We have seen some significant number of Canadians paying
down their household debt, and in particular paying down their
mortgages on their own homes. I'm all for that," he told
reporters after the speech.
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Writing by Louise Egan; editing
by Peter Galloway)