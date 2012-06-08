QUEBEC CITY, June 8 Canadian Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty said on Friday he expects moderate growth in the
second quarter of this year, but that Ottawa nonetheless has an
emergency plan ready to protect the economy if the European debt
crisis worsens.
For the first time this week, both Flaherty and Prime
Minister Stephen Harper have spoken openly about contingency
plans, invoking measures like the ones used in the 2007-09
credit crisis.
"We are worried, we're seriously concerned of course about
what's going on in Europe. We've been through this before, we
went through it in 2007, 2008, 2009," Flaherty told reporters in
Quebec City.
"We took certain steps at that time with respect to credit
markets and with respect to the real economy. I would hope we
never have to go back to that situation again but if we have to
... (we will) take steps to make sure that we have liquidity in
Canada, make sure that our financial system operates well, make
sure Canadian businesses can continue to borrow and invest and
create jobs ...," he said.