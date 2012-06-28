OTTAWA, June 28 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty urged European leaders on Thursday to move swiftly toward greater banking integration and to use public funds if necessary to recapitalize their banks.

Speaking in Galway, Ireland, on the eve of a summit of euro zone leaders in Brussels, Flaherty said any plan to ease the European debt crisis should include a more effective firewall to break the link between problems in the banking sector and sovereign finances, steps toward deposit insurance for European banks, and "ensuring euro zone banks are fully capitalized, using public funds if necessary".

"And there cannot be market confidence unless there is a solid plan to address the underlying challenges in a way that's credible and believable by the markets," Flaherty said in the prepared text of a speech.