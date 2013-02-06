OTTAWA Feb 6 The Canadian government has not
yet decided whether to boost spending on infrastructure to help
the economy, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
Officials have said next month's budget could include
measures to boost infrastructure, possibly by extending the life
of the C$33 billion ($33 billion) Building Canada plan, which
the Conservative government introduced in 2007. The plan is due
to expire in 2014.
"I must say that no decision has been made in terms of a
future infrastructure plan, but any decision will be made in the
context of our current fiscal situation," Flaherty said in the
prepared text of a speech.