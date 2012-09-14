OSHAWA, Ontario, Sept 14 Part of the reason the
Canadian dollar is so strong is because international markets
have faith in it due to Canada's strong fundamentals, Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday, adding however that he is
concerned about volatility.
"We've seen some bump-up of the dollar, in part because of
the announcement yesterday by Ben Bernanke in the United States
about another round of quantitative easing there," he told
reporters.
"Our country is relatively successful economically. Our
fiscal and economic fundamentals are sound, and to some extent
that's reflected in our currency, being a currency in which
people around the world have some faith. So, yes, I worry about
volatility, although there is obviously some reason for the
Canadian dollar being where it is today."