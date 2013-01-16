Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Jan 16 Canada's Conservative government does not expect to launch a new round of stimulus despite the possibility of weaker-than-expected growth in the first quarter, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
"I don't see the need for it, quite frankly. I think we have adequate economic growth, and I think the prospects for stronger economic growth later in the year and next year are good," Flaherty told a news conference.
Modest growth is sufficient for the federal government to balance the budget during the course of the current Parliament, which means before the October 2015 general election, he said.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.