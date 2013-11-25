OTTAWA Nov 25 Canada's federal budget will be balanced "in approximately 14 months", Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told the Senate finance committee on Monday.

Flaherty said earlier this month that Canada would run a budget surplus of C$3.7 billion in the 2015-16 fiscal year.

"We will be balanced again in approximately 14 months and we'll be in a position to run a surplus and make the policy decisions that are made then about what to do about the surplus," he said.