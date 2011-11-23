OTTAWA Nov 23 Canada and other Group of 20
countries are encouraging euro zone countries to take action
after a poor sale of German benchmark bonds, Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
"Delay is the enemy. Things get worse. It affected as you
know the German bond auction," he told reporters in Ottawa
"We have very serious concerns about this. I've been
talking to some of my non-European G20 colleagues about it and
we're very much encouraging the euro zone countries to make the
decisions they need to make in order to ring-fence the
problem."
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson;
editing by Peter Galloway)