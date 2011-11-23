OTTAWA Nov 23 Canada and other Group of 20 countries are encouraging euro zone countries to take action after a poor sale of German benchmark bonds, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

"Delay is the enemy. Things get worse. It affected as you know the German bond auction," he told reporters in Ottawa

"We have very serious concerns about this. I've been talking to some of my non-European G20 colleagues about it and we're very much encouraging the euro zone countries to make the decisions they need to make in order to ring-fence the problem." (Reporting by David Ljunggren; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Peter Galloway)