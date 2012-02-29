TORONTO Feb 29 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday he was more comfortable about the outlook for Europe following recent actions by the European Central Bank and discussions with global policymakers.

"We need to be conscious of the danger of economic shocks, of fiscal shocks, particularly from Europe. I have a higher degree of comfort now about that than I had before because of recent steps that have been taken by the ECB, in particular the discussions we had this weekend in Mexico City," he told reporters in Ottawa.

"In terms of the Canadian economy, what we're seeing is modest growth that is persistent."