* Flaherty warns of European crisis, U.S. deficit
* Sees some progress in euro crisis, more needs to be done
* Speaks hours before visit by Germany's Merkel
* Strong C$ has helped business buy machinery
OTTAWA, Aug 15 A stubbornly fragile global
economy could throw Canada's steadfast growth and job creation
off track, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday,
although he highlighted a slowing housing market and increased
investment on machinery as positive developments.
Speaking to reporters hours before a visit to Ottawa by
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Flaherty said recent steps by
the European Central Bank to ease the debt crisis there were
useful. But much more had to be done.
Europe has the resources to solve its own problems and
should not need Canadian aid, he said.
Export-dependent Canada recovered from the global financial
crisis more quickly than most of its peers, but growth and job
creation have been mediocre this year. The outlook is dim as
disappointing data rolls in for Europe, the United States and
China.
"Continuing economic headwinds from outside the country
could easily throw us off course," Flaherty said, even as he
boasted of the best post-crisis job-creation record in the Group
of Seven.
Noting that Canada was still on track to balance its budget
on schedule, Flaherty said it was possible to have both balanced
budgets and a growing economy.
"It's not that you can't have fiscal responsibility in a
fairly large government and (have to) sacrifice economic
growth," he said. "You can try to strike that balance where you
have modest growth, which is what we have in Canada today, and
yet maintain your fiscal track, that is get back to balanced
budgets in the medium term. It can be done."
Merkel will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper
Wednesday evening and the two will hold a news conference on
Thursday. They are expected to discuss the debt crisis as well
as Canada-EU negotiations for a free trade agreement.
Flaherty said the U.S. budget deficit is also a threat to
Canada, which still sends most of its exports to the neighboring
country. "It's not only important for us, but for the rest of
the world," he said.
He said the domestic housing market is showing signs of
moderation, although it was too early to say whether tighter
mortgage rules that took effect in July were already having an
impact. The booming real estate market has been the biggest
domestic headache for policymakers since the 2008-09 recession.
The strong dollar is less of a concern. Businesses have
adapted and the currency's strength is boosting investment in
machinery, Flaherty suggested.
"The positive side of the coin is the purchase of machinery
and equipment by Canadian businesses which has gone up and
that's very important in terms of increasing Canadian
productivity and growing our economy."
The Canadian dollar hit its highest level in more than three
months on Wednesday, trading at C$0.9988 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0113.