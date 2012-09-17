GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report
OTTAWA, Sept 17 The Canadian government and Bank of Canada are not considering intervening in foreign exchange markets to weaken the country's currency, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.
Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa that while there are steps the government and central bank could take if the currency rises too high, they are limited in effect. Asked if they are being considered at the moment, he replied "no".
