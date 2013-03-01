OTTAWA, March 1 The slowing Canadian economy means the government will have lower revenues than it initially forecast as it draws up the next budget, which is due soon, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.

"Next Friday ... I will meet with the private sector economists here and I expect - and I'm sure you all expect too - that their projections will be the lower than they were the last time we met in the autumn," he told reporters.

"(This) means I will have to account for that in our budget projections including the revenue projections, which I will do. And we will stay on track to a balanced budget in the medium-term," he said. The budget is likely to be unveiled in the second half of this month.