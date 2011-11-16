TOKYO Nov 16 Concrete actions are needed to address Europe's sovereign debt woes and the strain this places on its banking sector as the crisis could lead to a global recession, Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

Flaherty, in a speech to corporate executives, also said flexible exchange rates and sound fiscal policy are needed to rebalance the global economy. Japan can play its part by improving its public finances and boosting domestic consumption, he said. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)