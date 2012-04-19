* Main interest from U.S., Europe
* U.S. share of investment declines
* Canadian direct investment abroad up 7 pct
TORONTO, April 19 Foreign direct investment in
Canada increased by 3.8 percent to C$607.5 billion ($614.41
billion) in 2011 from 2010, boosted by interest primarily from
the United States and Europe, Statistics Canada said on
Thursday.
Direct European investment in Canada rose 5.7 percent to
C$184.2 billion, while U.S. investment climbed 2.4 percent to
C$326.1 billion. The U.S. share of total direct investment
declined to 53.7 percent in 2011, resuming a downward trend that
began in the early 2000s.
Manufacturing remained the top industry for direct foreign
investment in Canada, representing 31.7 percent of the total in
2011. But this was far lower than a high of 43.5 percent in
2000. The share of the mining, oil and gas industries rose to
19.1 percent last year from 13.6 percent in 2001, the statistics
agency said.
Canadian direct investment abroad rose 7 percent to C$684.5
billion, helped by large cross-border transactions in the year,
as well as the upward revaluation effect of a weaker Canadian
dollar, Statistics Canada said. The Canadian dollar
weakened more than 2 percent last year.
In 2011, 51.7 percent of Canadian direct investment abroad
was directed to finance, insurance and management industries, up
from 38.1 percent in 2001.