* June real GDP growth revised down to 0.1 pct from 0.2 pct
* Reuters survey of analysts forecast 0.1 pct July growth
* Growth below level seen needed to absorb spare capacity
* Bank of Canada seen staying on sidelines
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Sept 28 The Canadian economy grew by a
higher-than-forecast 0.2 percent in July, but a downward
revision for June neutralized the unexpected gain and left
growth expectations fairly tepid.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for
0.1 percent real growth in July. But the revision of June's
growth figure to 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent in Friday's
Statistics Canada report means actual gross domestic product
(GDP) in July was almost exactly as forecast.
"The overall pace is still fairly moderate, argues for the
Bank of Canada to continue to keep monetary conditions highly
stimulative," said Royal Bank of Canada assistant chief
economist Paul Ferley.
Growth has to exceed an annualized 2.0 percent for excess
capacity to be absorbed, according to calculations by the Bank
of Canada, which has predicted third quarter growth would rise
to 2.0 percent from 1.8 percent in the second.
Since June, the central bank has said that some modest
withdrawal of monetary stimulus may become necessary if economic
expansion continues and excess supply is gradually absorbed. But
the latter do e s not appear to be happening now.
"On a year-over-year basis, output was up 1.9 percent,
consistent with an economy that is still struggling to crack the
2 percent growth mark," said Robert Kavcic, economist at BMO
Capital Markets.
TD Economics senior economist Sonya Gulati said she expects
the central bank to reduce its growth forecasts when it puts out
its Monetary Policy Report on Oct. 24.
"With the output gap now expected to take longer to close,
interest rate hikes are not set to resume until the second half
of 2013," she wrote in a note to clients.
According to the Statscan data, July saw a 0.6 percent
bounce in manufacturing after June's 0.7 percent decline.
Utilities were up 2.0 percent due to warmer-than-usual weather
and increased industrial activity, Statscan said.
On the surface of it, a 0.2 percent rise in real wholesale
trade seemed to clash with data on Sept 21 that showed a 0.3
percent decline in wholesale volume. But Friday's GDP report
adds oil products and grain dealers into the wholesale
calculations, and wholesale trade of oil products rose in July.
The finance and insurance sector jumped by 0.5 percent, but
the output of real estate agents and brokers fell 1.5 percent as
home resales decreased.