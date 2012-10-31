* Growth unexpectedly contracts 0.1 percent from July
* Mining, oil and gas, manufacturing decline most
* Analysts see broad weakness, cutting forecasts
* Bank of Canada seen on hold for longer
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Oct 31 The Canadian economy shrank in
August for the first time in six months, an unexpected
contraction that pointed to a sharp slowdown in third-quarter
growth and reinforced the Bank of Canada's message that interest
rate hikes are less imminent.
The 0.1 percent contraction from July reflected broad
weakness across most industries as well as temporary shutdowns
at some oil and mining sites, Statistics Canada said on
Wednesday.
Analysts revised forecasts lower, noting economic pressures
that went beyond oil and mining. The Canadian dollar fell.
The Canadian economy recovered from the global recession
more quickly than most, and is expected to grow at slightly more
than 2 percent this year, according to forecasts that Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday were still valid.
But the outlook is shaky due to the choppy U.S. recovery and
the European debt crisis, prompting questions about whether
August was a blip or the start of a more serious economic
downturn.
August's dip was the first monthly contraction in GDP since
February. The news comes a week after the central bank said it
is still leaning toward raising interest rates, not lowering
them, as the economy slowly expands, The policy makes it an
outlier among central banks of the world's major economies.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has signaled since April
that he wants to increase the benchmark overnight lending rate
after a two-year freeze. But last week he softened his tone and
said rate hikes were "less imminent." [ID: nL1E8LO790]
"This report will further lead markets to question the BoC's
hiking bias even as it went relatively more dovish than
previously," said Holt and Zigler.
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for
the central bank's key policy rate, showed that after the
announcement traders pulled their bets on the possibility of a
rate hike in late 2013.
The Canadian dollar weakened to below parity with
the U.S. dollar after the data was released, sliding to C$1.0002
to the U.S. dollar, or $0.9998, compared with C$0.9985 just
before the data and C$0.9993, or $1.0007, at Tuesday's North
American close.
Canadian government bond prices turned positive, especially
at the front end of the curve, and outperformed U.S. Treasuries.
A BLIP?
There are mixed views on whether the third quarter
sluggishness was temporary.
Statscan said slowdowns due to scheduled maintenance work at
some oil and mining sites were partly to blame for the downturn
in August, along with a slump in manufacturing.
Output in the mining industry slid 2.8 percent in August
while oil and gas extraction slumped 0.4 percent. The
manufacturing sector slid 0.6 percent.
But economists argued that the economy had stalled more
broadly, with 10 of 18 industries reporting declines, and said
they had expected less impact from the maintenance shutdowns.
"There are too many negatives in this report to dismiss the
headline weakness as being attributable to just temporary
disruptions in some sectors," said Derek Holt and Dov Zigler of
Scotia Capital.
Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets,
agreed. "We can't brush this off as driven by special factors,"
he said.
Flaherty was more sanguine. "We're going to see some
variations, but overall, for the year we are on track with GDP
growth," he told reporters.
Flaherty expects 2.1 percent growth this year, based on the
average forecast of private sector economists his office
surveyed this month.
The Bank of Canada has also suggested the third quarter was
an anomaly. Last week it halved its forecast for third-quarter
growth to an annualized 1 percent, but predicted a rebound to
2.5 percent growth in the fourth quarter and average growth of
more than 2 percent through 2014.