* GDP grows 1.2 pct in first quarter vs 1.8 pct forecast
* Weak growth contrasts with inflation pickup
* Central bank statement next week may highlight weakness
(Adds analyst's comments, background and details throughout)
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, May 30 Canada's economy geared down at
the start of the year, and not only because exports took a hit
from bad weather in the United States, as business investment
and imports also showed unexpected weakness.
Growth slowed to 1.2 percent, annualized, in the first
quarter from 2.7 percent in the final quarter of last year,
according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday. The
market forecast was for 1.8 percent economic growth.
The report gives the Bank of Canada leeway to hold the line
on interest rates even though inflation jumped back up to its 2
percent target in April for the first time in two years.
Economists have laid some of the blame for the sluggish
growth on an unusually harsh North American winter. The U.S.
economy contracted by 1 percent in the first quarter.
In Canada an ice storm caused the economy to shrink in
December, and bad weather may have been behind weaker demand for
Canadian exports from the United States.
But weather doesn't explain a 7.2 percent decline in imports
or a drop in business investment, said Jimmy Jean, an economist
with Desjardins Capital Markets in Montreal.
"There's not a whole lot of silver lining in this report,"
he said. "It's way beyond a simple weather story. There's a sign
of malaise in this report that wasn't expected."
Compared with the previous quarter, GDP grew 0.3 percent in
the three-month period. In March it expanded by 0.1 percent, as
expected.
The Canadian dollar CAD-D4 slipped immediately after the
report to C$1.0847 to the greenback, or 92.19 U.S. cents,
compared with C$1.0836, or 92.28 U.S. cents, at Thursday's
close.
CONSUMERS SCALE BACK
Household spending, which has paced the economy since the
Great Recession of 2008-09, grew by 1.2 percent, annualized, in
the quarter, about half the rate of the previous quarter. Also
the transition toward growth led by exports and business
investment, much desired by the central bank, did not
materialize.
Exports fell 2.4 percent in the quarter after five straight
quarters of growth, but imports fell even more. Businesses did
not pick up the slack, with investment falling 3.7 percent.
In terms of industries, the biggest boost came from natural
resources, with the mining and oil and gas extraction sector
speeding up with 2.4 percent growth, non-annualized.
Manufacturing, by comparison, edged up just 0.2 percent.
Most economists expect a pickup in growth in the second
quarter, piggy-backing on renewed strength in the United States.
However, the Bank of Canada may want to emphasize the
fragility of both the global and domestic economies in its rate
statement on June 4, analysts said.
The bank's mandate is to keep inflation at around 2 percent
and with that target reached sooner than expected, it will be
under pressure to justify holding its benchmark interest rate at
a near-record low of 1.0 percent, where it has been for more
than three years.
"This report gives them a lot of good and powerful arguments
to maintain their idea that downward inflation risks remain
elevated, considering the fragility, and I think they're going
to continue to allude to that," Jean said.
