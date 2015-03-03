By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, March 3 The Canadian economy grew at a
faster pace than expected in the final quarter of last year as
consumer spending and a build up in inventories offset a decline
in exports, reaffirming expectations the Bank of Canada will
hold interest rates steady later this week.
Still, the 2.4 percent annualized rate for gross domestic
product (GDP) in the fourth quarter marked a step down from an
upwardly revised 3.2 percent in the third quarter, the report
from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday. The fourth quarter
surpassed economists' forecasts for 2 percent.
The figures came a day before an interest rate decision from
the Bank of Canada. The central bank is expected to follow
January's surprise rate cut by holding rates steady at 0.75
percent, though analysts anticipate rates will decline once more
by mid-year.
"The fact that it is a good enough number to keep the Bank
of Canada on hold is what matters," said Benjamin Reitzes,
senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, in Toronto.
Tuesday's report showed growth was not far from the 2.5
percent the bank had forecast for the fourth quarter, and was
greater than the 2.2 percent fourth quarter growth seen in the
United States. Economists are optimistic that a stronger U.S.
recovery will ultimately boost Canada's economy.
Household spending has been a pillar of the Canadian economy
coming out of the global financial crisis and it continued to
boost the quarter with final consumption expenditure rising 2.0
percent on an annualized basis.
Exports of goods fell 2.5 percent on an annualized basis.
Exports of crude oil and bitumen products fell 6.5 percent,
while exports of refined petroleum products slumped 36.3 percent
against the backdrop of the sharp decline in crude prices.
Business investment fell 0.4 percent, with firms spending
less on plants and equipment. Still, businesses added C$7.4
billion ($5.92 billion) to their inventories.
For December, real GDP rose 0.3 percent, topping forecasts
for 0.2 percent as manufacturing picked up. For the year
overall, GDP rose 2.5 percent, accelerating from 2013's 2
percent.
A separate release from Statistics Canada showed the cheaper
cost of energy and petroleum products took Canadian producer
prices down 0.4 percent in January, the fifth monthly decline in
a row.
($1 = 1.2501 Canadian dollars)
(With additional reporting by Allison Martell, Andrea Hopkins
and Solarina Ho in Toronto and Peter Henderson in Ottawa)