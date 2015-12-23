(Adds data)
OTTAWA Dec 23 Canadian economic growth stalled
in October, struggling soon after emerging from recession, as a
rebound in the oil and gas sector was offset by declines in
manufacturing and retail activity, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product was unchanged for the month, falling
short of forecasts for a gain of 0.2 percent. The unchanged
reading followed an unrevised 0.5 percent decline in September.
The Canadian economy was in a mild recession in the first
half of the year, hit by the shock of cheaper oil, a major
export for Canada. Although growth resumed in the third quarter,
the final quarter of the year has gotten off to a weak start.
Activity in the oil and gas extraction sector rose by 0.8
percent in October, recovering from a sharp drop in September
after some production difficulties and shutdowns.
But that was offset by a 0.3 percent decline in
manufacturing and a 1.4 percent drop in the utilities sector due
to declines in natural gas distribution.
The retail sector also dragged, falling 0.4 percent, with
sales declines seen at food and beverage stores. The
transportation and warehousing services group also fell 0.4
percent due to decreases in pipeline and truck transportation
services.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)