OTTAWA, April 28 The Canadian economy stalled in February after robust growth in January as gains in service-producing industries were offset by declines in the goods sector, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Gross domestic product was flat, matching the forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Service-providing industries advanced by 0.2 percent on strength in the real estate and rental and leasing sector, as well as the finance and insurance sector.

Goods-producing industries declined by 0.3 percent on weaker manufacturing as well as mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

The Bank of Canada, which cut interest rates twice in 2015 and has stressed the downside risks to the economy, predicted on April 12 that first quarter annualized growth would be 3.8 percent.

The 0.6 percent growth recorded in January means that even if the economy remains flat in March, annualized first quarter growth will come in at around 4.2 percent, a Statscan analyst said.

