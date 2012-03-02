* Q4 growth 1.8 pct annualized, as expected
* Q3 growth revised to 4.2 pct from 3.5 pct
* Temporary factors, stimulus withdrawal weaken growth
* Annual 2011 GDP growth 2.5 pct vs 3.2 pct in 2010
* December GDP growth 0.4 pct, forecast 0.3 pct
By Randall Palmer and Louise Egan
OTTAWA, March 2 Canada's economic growth
slowed markedly in the final quarter of 2011, leaving the Bank
of Canada with room to keep interest rates at historic lows, but
there were surprising signs of underlying strength that point to
speedier 2012 growth.
Statistics Canada said on Friday that growth had fallen to
an annualized 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a sharply
upwardly revised 4.2 percent in the third, as positive temporary
factors faded and as government stimulus continued to wind down.
The figures are seasonally adjusted.
The growth rate was exactly as expected in a Reuters survey
of analysts but fell short of the 2.0 percent the Bank of Canada
had predicted in its January Monetary Policy Report. U.S. growth
was 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter.
In December, the economy grew at 0.4 percent from November,
higher than the 0.3 percent forecast and rebounding from
November's 0.1 percent drop. In the quarter, consumer spending
and business investment also exceeded expectations.
"A lot of the details are better than expected. First of all
there were upward revisions ... The monthly number was a bit
stronger than expected, so we head into 2012 with a touch more
momentum than expected," BMO Capital Markets Deputy Chief
Economist Doug Porter said.
The Canadian dollar eased on Friday morning after
four days of gains against its U.S. counterpart but traders said
the muted GDP growth had little to do with it.
Several analysts said they now expect first-quarter economic
growth to exceed the central bank's forecast in January of a
mediocre 1.8 percent.
Still, the slightly brighter outlook did not change
expectations the Bank of Canada will extend its freeze on
interest rates, which it has held at 1 percent since mid-2010.
The bank is unanimously expected to keep its policy interest
rate unchanged on March 8, and most forecasters do not see a
rate hike until the second quarter of 2013.
"I think the Bank of Canada is on hold for an extraordinary
period of time and this GDP (gross domestic product) number is
unlikely to push them in either direction away from that," said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital.
The bank will update its economic projections in April.
EXPORTS WEAKER
Consumer spending, exports and business investment
contributed the most to the fourth-quarter growth.
But the increase in exports, housing investment and business
inventories were much weaker than in the third quarter, and
government capital spending fell by 5.1 percent.
The third quarter had been especially strong, rebounding
after a 0.6 percent drop in the second that was partly due to
Japan's earthquake and tsunami. Statscan revised third-quarter
growth to 4.2 percent from 3.5 percent as consumer spending and
business investment were stronger than first thought.
For 2011 as a whole, growth came in at 2.5 percent after a
3.2 percent rise in 2010. The most striking contrast between the
two years was that government capital investment on things like
roads fell 2.9 percent after jumping 17.9 percent in 2010 due to
Ottawa's economic stimulus program.
In December, half of the gain was due to oil and gas output.
Manufacturing, wholesale, finance, insurance and construction
also rose while retail and utilities fell.
"It is suggesting some of that weakness in the fourth
quarter was transitory and we're already seeing indications by
the end of the quarter that weakness was reversing," said Paul
Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.