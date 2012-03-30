* Economy advances 0.1 pct in Jan; 0.5 pct in Dec
* Natural gas tempers strength in manufacturing, finance
* Q1 growth seen at 2 pct or higher, annualized
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, March 30 Economic growth in Canada
slowed in January after a sharp jump in December as strength in
manufacturing and financial services was offset by a decline in
natural gas extraction.
The very modest growth reported by Statistics Canada on
Friday, however, did little to change market expectations that
first-quarter growth overall will be around 2 percent or
slightly higher, above the Bank of Canada's latest projection of
1.8 percent.
Gross domestic product inched up just 0.1 percent in
January, in line with market expectations, after showing a
bigger growth spurt in December than had first been reported.
Statscan revised its estimate for December growth to 0.5 percent
from the 0.4 percent it had estimated initially.
There had been a chance the January GDP data could have been
even softer after earlier figures showed manufacturing shipments
and exports faltering in the month.
"Modest January real GDP growth is good news given that
previous reports flagged some downside risk," said Robert
Kavcic, economist at BMO Capital Markets.
"Overall, though, our views of the Canadian economy and Bank
of Canada policy remain unchanged at this point," he said.
Quarterly GDP growth, as calculated by Statscan last month,
slowed to an annualized 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter from
4.2 percent growth in the third.
A Reuters poll of Canada's primary securities dealers on
March 23 forecast that the central bank would hold interest
rates steady at 1.0 percent until the third quarter of 2013 as
it continues efforts to stimulate the economy.
The bank's next rate decision date is April 17 followed by a
quarterly update of its economic projections a day later.
Manufacturing, still a sore spot in the economy after
taking a big hit during the U.S. recession, increased for the
fifth straight month with a 0.7 percent gain but was still below
mid-2008 levels.
But labor disputes at two manufacturing plants in January
tempered the growth in manufacturing, and durable goods grew at
about half the rate of the previous month.
Caterpillar Inc's Electro-Motive subsidiary locked
out about 450 workers in London, Ontario, on Jan. 1, and in
Quebec, Rio Tinto Alcan locked out more than 700 workers
at its Alma aluminum smelter.
Other sectors showing gains in January were finance and
insurance, utilities, and wholesale trade, some tourism-related
industries and the public sector.
But a decline in natural gas extraction caused the oil and
gas extraction industry to shrink by 0.9 percent. Retail trade
was unchanged while housing construction declined.