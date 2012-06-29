* Economy grows 0.3 pct in April, 0.1 pct in March
* Exceeds expectations of 0.2 pct gain
* Rebound in oil output after problems is main reason
* Wholesale, mining up, retail, manufacturing down
OTTAWA, June 29 A rebound in oil output helped
deliver surprisingly strong Canadian economic growth of 0.3
percent in April after two months of soggy readings, according
to Statistics Canada data released on Friday.
Declines in retail sales and manufacturing had led to
expectations for a tepid reading on real gross domestic product.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for 0.2 percent
growth, and nine of 22 predictions were for no more than 0.1
percent.
The economy shrank by 0.2 percent in February and edged up
by 0.1 percent in March.
Oil and gas output rose 2.4 percent in April after declines
of 1.0 percent and 2.2 percent in February and March,
respectively. All the increase was due to a recovery in crude
oil extraction from maintenance and production difficulties in
the previous two months.
Mining excluding oil and gas also grew 3.1 percent, adding
to gains in March after an 8.4 percent decline in February.
Wholesale, transportation and warehousing were also up, while
construction edged down 0.1 percent.
The April number provides a better-than-expected start to
the second quarter. Two months ago, the Bank of Canada predicted
annualized growth of 2.5 percent in both the first and second
quarters. The actual figure for the first quarter turned out to
be 1.9 percent, and analysts had also downgraded expectations
for the current quarter.