OTTAWA, July 31 Canada's economy grew by a less-than-expected 0.1 percent in May from April as weak manufacturing and construction activity partially offset strength in natural resources and some services industries, according to Statistics Canada data on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast, on average, 0.2 percent growth in gross domestic product in May, following an expansion of 0.3 percent in April.

Goods-producing industries overall were flat in May while services industries eked out a 0.1 percent gain in the month.

The mining and oil and gas extraction industry grew at a robust pace for the second straight month as crude production continued to rise after maintenance and production shutdowns in February and March. The 0.6 percent jump in May output followed a 2.0 percent surge in April.

Retail sales, finance and insurance businesses and wholesale trade also contributed to growth. Manufacturing declined 0.5 percent and construction activity contracted by 0.2 percent as the housing market softened.