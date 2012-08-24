* WHAT: Statscan releases second quarter and June GDP data
* WHEN: Friday, Aug 31 at 8:30 a.m. EDT/1230 GMT
* Quarterly GDP seen missing BoC estimate, at +1.6 pct
* June GDP seen +0.1 pct
OTTAWA, Aug 24 Canada's economy likely grew at a
disappointing pace for the third straight time in the second
quarter, expanding at a slower rate than the Bank of Canada
expects and adding the country's unused productive capacity.
In a Reuters survey of analysts on Friday, the median
estimate was for annualized growth of 1.6 percent, not enough to
absorb the slack in the economy. Such a pace is likely to keep
the central bank from raising interest rates anytime soon.
The Bank of Canada reckons that the economy's potential
output grows by 2 percent a year. Anything less than that adds
to unused capacity and in theory reduces inflationary pressure.
In July the bank said it expected second-quarter growth of
1.8 percent, a downward revision from its previous forecast of
2.5 percent. Canada will miss the lower forecast if the
economists are correct.
Only four of 23 economists in the Reuters survey saw growth
of at least 1.8 percent. Growth in the previous two quarters was
1.9 percent, and it undershot the Bank of Canada's forecast by
as much as 0.6 points in the first quarter.
For June, the economists saw minimal growth of 0.1 percent,
repeating May's result after a 0.3 percent figure in April.
Weak net exports took the greatest toll on second-quarter
economic growth, with the trade surplus shifting from an C$80
million ($80.6 million) surplus in March to a C$1.81 billion
deficit by June, due to lower oil prices as well as higher
imports.
Consumer spending, a primary source of strength, also
flagged. Retail sales dropped in April and June.
That said, Bank of Montreal senior economist Michael Gregory
expects to see solid business capital spending as well as
residential investment. The housing market is showing signs of
cooling but lots of construction is in the pipeline.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has retained his bias
towards increasing interest rates, saying this week that the
underlying momentum was roughly in line with the growth in
potential.