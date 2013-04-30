* Economy grows 0.3 percent in Feb vs forecast of 0.2 pct
* Mining, energy and manufacturing boost growth
OTTAWA, April 30 Canada's economy grew faster
than expected in February, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday,
and it revised upward the growth estimate for January, citing
strength in potash mining, oil and gas and manufacturing.
Gross domestic product by industry expanded 0.3 percent in
the month, compared with market forecasts for 0.2 percent
growth. Statscan said the economy grew 0.3 percent in January,
up from 0.2 percent initially estimated.
Compared with February 2012, gross domestic product expanded
1.7 percent.
The biggest lift came from mining, quarrying and oil and gas
extraction, which expanded 2.2 percent thanks to a significant
increase in output from potash mines, increased oil production
and support activities in the energy sector.
The hard-hit manufacturing sector continued to recover with
0.8 percent growth and construction gained 0.2 percent.
Overall, goods-producing industries grew 0.9 percent.
Services, by contrast, eked out a mere 0.1 percent gain as
the end of a labor dispute in professional hockey continued to
boost the arts and entertainment sector, offsetting a downturn
in wholesale trade.