* GDP expands by 2.7 percent vs forecast 2.5 percent
* Growth fastest since third quarter of 2011
* Consumers, business inventories and investment lift GDP
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Nov 29 Canada's economy grew at the
fastest pace in two years in the third quarter but the pickup
failed to quell doubts about the economy's underlying strength,
and analysts still expect interest rates to stay at the current
low level well into 2015.
Real gross domestic product grew by 2.7 percent, annualized,
in the July-September period, driven mainly by consumer
spending, business inventory accumulation and signs of a rebound
in business investment.
The Statistics Canada report on Friday followed a
disappointing 1.6 percent GDP gain in the second quarter. The
performance beat the median forecast of 2.5 percent growth in a
Reuters poll and was well above the Bank of Canada's 1.8 percent
estimate last month.
The news could be the first sign the economy is pulling out
of a slow spell to lift chronically weak inflation, which has
been flagged by the Bank of Canada as the reason interest rates
are now on hold for the foreseeable future.
"It does put a slightly healthier glow on the economy than
(the Bank of Canada) suspected, so I believe they will be
completely neutral at next week's meeting," said Doug Porter,
chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
The Bank of Canada surprised markets last month by dropping
any mention of future interest rate hikes after 18 months of
warning Canadians that higher borrowing costs were on the
horizon.
While few expect the bank to actually lower rates, market
players are watching to see if its outlook becomes even more
dovish in its Dec. 4 rate announcement.
Still, many economists were unconvinced that the
third-quarter GDP report is the start of a new phase of stronger
growth because expansion in quarter continued to be largely
driven by debt-ridden consumers.
Porter said he suspects the third-quarter surge may be an
"outlier", reflecting a reversal of the impact in the second
quarter of severe flooding in Alberta and a construction
workers' strike in Quebec.
Also, as in the U.S. third-quarter GDP report, a massive
buildup of inventories played a big part in the strong number,
contributing about 1.2 percentage points.
Farmers added C$4.1 billion to their inventories, the
biggest buildup since 1981 after a record crop of canola and
wheat. Nonfarm inventories jumped by C$5.2 billion.
"Perhaps the best way to look at the quarterly numbers would
be by averaging the second and third quarter ... so the average
growth rate of just a little bit more than 2 percent is a fair
reflection of the underlying growth trend in the economy,"
Porter said.
The central bank says growth of about 2.5 percent is needed
to put a substantial dent in excess economic slack, predicting
the economy will return to full capacity at the end of 2015.
Economists in a Reuters survey predict the bank will start
tightening monetary policy in the second quarter of 2015 and
none expect any rate move in the bank's Dec. 4 rate
announcement.
The Canadian dollar firmed after the GDP data was
released, strengthening to C$1.0564 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.66
U.S. cents, from Thursday's close of C$1.0587 or 94.46 U.S.
cents.
INDEBTED CONSUMERS
Canadian central bank chief Stephen Poloz has said business
investment and exports must gain traction and replace consumers
as engines of growth over the next two years.
Only small steps in that direction were evident in the GDP
report.
"About two-thirds of this is shouldered once more by the
indebted consumer," said Jimmy Jean, economist at Desjardins
Capital Markets. "It remains that the 'great rotation' in the
composition of Canadian growth calls for more patience."
Household spending slowed in the quarter to a 2.2 percent
annualized rate from 3.6 percent in the second quarter, but was
still the biggest driver of growth.
Business investment in machinery and equipment jumped 2.2
percent after shrinking in the second quarter but contributed
only about 0.2 points to the overall GDP growth.
Exports - the other potential economic engine - have
disappointed and subtracted from GDP.