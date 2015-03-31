(Adds background, quotes, byline)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, March 31 The Canadian economy shrank
less than foreseen in January, Statistics Canada data showed on
Tuesday, a report that reinforced economists' expectations that
the central bank will hold interest rates steady in April.
Gross domestic product fell by 0.1 percent in the first
month of the year as a rebound in oil and gas extraction offset
service-sector weakness. That was shy of the decline of 0.2
percent that economists had expected, but it was still the
second month in three that the economy has contracted.
Analysts said the report suggests modest growth in the first
quarter, though there is still a risk of contraction with
February likely to be weak.
"The big question is whether the second quarter rebounds as
the Bank of Canada anticipates. That will likely be a key driver
for monetary policy," said Benjamin Reitzes, senior economist at
BMO Capital Markets.
After a surprise quarter-point rate cut in January in
reaction to plunging oil, the central is expected to keep rates
steady for now.
The January GDP report was watched for what impact the drop
in the price of oil, a major Canadian export, was having on the
economy. Oil and gas extraction reversed December's decline to
rise 2.6 percent.
"There were no obvious effects from the oil shock in this
report but we think February data will likely look worse, partly
due to very poor weather," said Mazen Issa, senior Canada macro
strategist at TD Securities.
Support activities for mining and oil and gas extraction
fell 2 percent on declines in rigging services. The central bank
has said the effects of cheaper crude could be most pronounced
at the beginning of the year. Bank Governor Stephen Poloz said
recently the first quarter will look "atrocious".
The services sector was the biggest drag on the economy,
falling 0.3 percent, its first decline in nearly a year. The
decrease was driven by a 2.6 percent drop in wholesale trade,
while retail trade fell by 1 percent.
Manufacturing output was off 0.7 percent as factories made
fewer durable goods. Both residential and nonresidential
construction fell, while activity of real estate agents and
brokers sank, mainly due to a weak resale market in the
commodity-sensitive provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The Canadian dollar pared losses against the greenback
following the report, and was most recently trading slightly
weaker.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)