By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, March 31 The Canadian economy expanded
by a healthy 0.6 percent in January from December, indicating
first-quarter growth will be stronger than expected as the
country gradually recovers from the shock of low oil prices.
Statistics Canada said on Friday that gross domestic product
grew amid widespread expansion in goods and services-producing
industries. The increase, the seventh in the past eight months,
was double the 0.3 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
The Bank of Canada, which cut rates twice in 2015 and has
consistently stressed the downside risks to the economy,
predicted in January that first quarter annualized growth would
be 2.5 percent.
But even if the economy does not grow at all in February and
March, January's data indicates the first quarter will be better
than the bank is forecasting.
"This puts GDP tracking for the first quarter firmly above 3
percent. It is still early, but all in all there is a lot to
like in this report," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates
strategist at TD Securities.
"It really makes it hard to imagine the Bank of Canada
sounding overly dovish in April," he said in a phone interview.
The central bank - which cut rates twice in 2015 to counter
the effect of slumping crude prices - is due to issue its next
rate decision and updated economic forecasts on April 12. Most
economists do not expect a rate hike until 2018.
The Canadian dollar strengthened on the data, hitting
C$1.3290 to the U.S. dollar, or 75.24 U.S. cents, up from
C$1.3337, or 74.98 U.S. cents, just before the release.
January's month-on-month expansion was the greatest since
the 0.6 percent seen in June 2016.
Manufacturing in January grew 1.9 percent on strength in
virtually every sector while mining, quarrying and oil and gas
extraction also expanded by 1.9 percent.
Wholesale trade increased 2.4 percent, the largest monthly
gain since July 2013, lifted by higher imports and exports of
motor vehicles and parts. Retail sales grew by 1.5 percent.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Tuesday defended
his cautious outlook, saying it was important to focus on risks
even as recent data releases showed signs of recovery.
(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Bernadette Baum)