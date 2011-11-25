* What: Statistics Canada releases Q3 and September GDP

* When: Wednesday, Nov 30, at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST:

ECONCA

Q3 Q2 Forecast

2011 2011 range GDP Q/Q Annualized

+3.0 -0.4 +2.0 pct to +3.4 pct

Sept Aug GDP by industry M/M

+0.3 +0.3 +0.1 pct to +0.4 pct

FACTORS TO WATCH:

The economy likely rebounded solidly in the third quarter after a temporary second-quarter decline largely caused by the Japanese earthquake and short-term disruptions in the oil and gas industry.

But the third-quarter spike may prove transitory, with growth sliding to a more muted pace in the fourth quarter.

The Bank of Canada's October Monetary Policy Report pegged third quarter growth at an annualized 2.0 percent, falling to 0.8 percent in the fourth.[ID:nBCLQLE70] Governor Mark Carney on Nov. 23 predicted growth for the second half as a whole slightly stronger than the 1.4 percent forecast in October. [ID:nN1E7AM15J]

The biggest factor in the third quarter rebound is the recovery in net exports, with the trade balance shifting from a deficit of C$1.35 billion in June to a surplus of C$1.25 billion by September.

Consumption will be key to the final GDP growth rate. Retail sales fell 0.5 percent in July but rose 0.6 percent in August and 1.0 percent in September.

Business investment was likely tepid in the quarter.

The September number will determine how good a handoff there is for the fourth quarter. Retail and manufacturing were strong but wholesale trade declined in the month, and lower stock trading volumes may have weakened the financial sector.

MARKET IMPACT

Surprises on the upside should not have too of an impact on the Canadian dollar or interest rates, since the Bank of Canada has already signaled that it sees second-half growth that is stronger than first expected. Carney still sees substantial spare capacity in the economy, and on Wednesday he cited Europe's problems as a reason why the central bank is maintaining "considerable monetary stimulus."[ID:nN1E7AM15J].

Canadian markets have been responding more to concerns about European debt and possible contagion, but any substantial underperformance could add recent pressure on the Canadian dollar. It would also lend backing to market doves who continue to price in an interest rate cut.