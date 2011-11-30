* GDP grows at annualized 3.5 pct in Q3; Q2 fell 0.5 pct
* Economists had expected 3.0 pct growth in Q3
* Trade provided biggest boost
* Consumer, government spending up
* Business investment down
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Nov 30 The Canadian economy grew at an
annualized rate of 3.5 percent in the third quarter, recovering
more solidly than expected from a 0.5 percent contraction in
the second quarter that was linked to the impact of Japan's
earthquake and tsunami.
Statistics Canada said on Wednesday the main factor behind
the jump in gross domestic product was a rise in net exports.
Analysts said the growth data reduced pressure on the Bank
of Canada to boost stimulus but noted that much of the third
quarter gain was transitory and that underlying demand was
tepid.
A Reuters survey of analysts had forecast a GDP rise of 3.0
percent. By contrast, the U.S. economy grew by 2.0 percent in
the third quarter.
"For the Bank of Canada, growth has come in a little
stronger than expected in the third quarter," said BMO Capital
Markets senior economist Sal Guatieri. "But I'm sure the bank
still sees an outlook for modest growth in the near term, and
downside risks because of Europe's problems, so basically the
bank will maintain a neutral policy stance for some time."
In October, the central bank forecast third quarter growth
at 2.0 percent, and a week ago bank Governor Mark Carney said
growth in the second half would be slightly better than
forecast.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper told the House of Commons the
numbers were "very encouraging". "At the same time, we remain
very concerned about problems particularly in Europe," he
said.
The Canadian dollar strengthened on the data, but most of
its gain on Wednesday was spurred by coordinated action by
major central banks to increase global liquidity.
Canadian consumers boosted their spending in the quarter
but at a slower rate of 1.2 percent annualized. Government
spending and housing investment also rose, while business
investment in plant and equipment fell slightly after strong
growth in the second quarter.
Analysts said the underlying growth rate was not as strong
as the reported 3.5 percent, since part of the increase was
simply due to the resumption of production that had been
reduced because of the impact of Japan's earthquake and tsunami
in March, as well as wildfires and maintenance shutdowns that
affected the oil industry.
In any case, the Bank of Canada calculates that
considerable excess supply remains in the economy. Carney's
estimate on Nov. 23 was the economy would not return to full
capacity until well into 2013.
The Bank of Canada will next set rates on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
(1400 GMT), and economists expect it will keep its key
overnight rate at 1 percent. Traders have priced in a cut at
some point next year , though they pared back their
expectations somewhat after the GDP data.
On a monthly basis, real GDP grew by 0.2 percent in
September. This was less than the predicted 0.3 percent, but
August's rise was also revised up to 0.4 percent from 0.3
percent. The combined effect thus roughly meets the bank's
forecast.