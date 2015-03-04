(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, March 4 The Canadian economy will
continue to grow despite a sharp fall in the price of oil, but
there is plenty of concern in the energy-producing province of
Alberta, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.
Harper, speaking to reporters after an event in Toronto,
also repeated a promise that his Conservative government would
balance the budget in the 2015-16 fiscal year. Canada is a major
oil exporter.
The price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, the North
American benchmark, dropped by more than half between June 2014
and January because of abundant supply. It has recently been
trading close to the $50 mark, up from a low of $45.
"The economy will continue to grow this year in Canada,
albeit at less of a rate than we would have expected a year ago,
and under those circumstances the government will balance the
budget," said Harper.
The Canadian economy grew at a 2.4 percent annualized rate
in the fourth quarter of 2014, down from 3.2 percent in the
third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
The slump has prompted Alberta energy firms to lay off
workers and slash spending.
"There is plenty of concern about this (in Alberta) and
there will be effects and people understand that. People can see
some of that," said Harper, who represents a parliamentary
constituency in Alberta.
The prime minister though said the province's energy
industry was resilient and would remain strong.
Harper, who faces an election this October, has long lauded
what he calls the Conservatives' competent management of the
economy, especially after the 2008 recession.
But amid sluggish growth and persistently high unemployment,
as well as polls suggesting he could lose power to the
opposition Liberals, he has recently put more focus on the fight
against crime and terror.
Separately, at Wednesday's event in Toronto, Harper said the
government would soon introduce legislation to ensure that what
he called "the most heinous criminals" would have no choice of
parole if sentenced to life in prison.
(Writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Andrew Hay)