TEL AVIV Jan 22 Canada's economic recovery has
been quite strong, and could continue to improve as the global
economy advances, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on
Wednesday.
"It's not been robust but it has been a relatively strong
economy," Harper said during a question and answer session at
Tel Aviv University. "But there are still too many people out of
work."
He noted that global trade was vital to the economy's
success. And while the number of countries Canada has trade
deals with has swelled to 42 from five in 2006, "there is still
more to be done," Harper added.
The global economy, he said, looked more promising than at
the beginning of recent years, especially with the recovery in
the United States seemingly gaining traction.