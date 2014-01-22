TEL AVIV Jan 22 Canada's economic recovery has
been quite strong, and could continue to improve as the global
economy advances, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on
Wednesday.
"It's not been robust but it has been a relatively strong
recovery," Harper said during a question and answer session at
Tel Aviv University. "But there are still too many people out of
work."
Still, the number of jobs created since the recession ended
has been a net 1.1 million, he said.
He said global trade was vital to the economy's success,
since trade accounts for some 60 percent of economic activity.
Since 2006, Canada has signed deals with the European Union
and eight other countries, bringing the number of trade deals to
42 countries.
"That's more than half the global economy but there is still
more to be done," Harper said. And while the number of countries
Canada has trade deals with has swelled to 42 from five in 2006,
"there is still more to be done."
Canada and the European Union agreed in October on a
multibillion-dollar trade pact.
During Harper's visit to the Holy Land this week, Canada and
Israel agreed to expand and modernise a free trade pact between
the two countries. Canada is now in free trade talks with South
Korea.
"The most serious risks have been addressed," he said. "We
are now beginning to see some sustained momentum for broad
global growth. But we can't take our eyes off the ball."
The United States' economic recovery appears to be gaining
traction while Europe, while not out of the woods, seems to be
coming out of its trough, Harper said.