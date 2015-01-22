ST. CATHARINES, Ontario Jan 22 Prime Minister Stephen Harper voiced complete confidence in the Bank of Canada on Thursday and said its interest rate cut on Wednesday, which caught markets by surprise, was appropriate.

However, he said Canadian economic growth prospects remain extremely strong and that he did not see the need for additional stimulus in the government's 2015-16 budget, which he said would be balanced.

