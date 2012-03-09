TORONTO, March 9 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper defended on Friday his government's intervention to thwart a work stoppage at Air Canada, saying it was necessary to support the economy.

"I'll be darned if we will now sit by and let the airline shut itself down," Harper told reporters in Toronto, saying that Air Canada, Canada's biggest airline, had requested federal government assistance during the global financial crisis.

"Under these circumstances, at the present time, this is not what the economy needs and it is certainly not what the traveling public needs," Harper said of what had been the threat of an imminent strike or lockout at Air Canada.

He also said the March 29 federal budget would contain a lot of measures designed to create jobs.